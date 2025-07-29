Highlights

Louisiana sales tax holidays remain suspended through this summer, with no back-to-school tax relief available for families this August

Several Acadiana community organizations are still offering free backpack drives this week, including Lafayette City Marshal's event on August 2 and ongoing United Way supply collections

Lafayette Parish thrift stores and consignment shops provide designer clothing and supplies at 70-90% off retail prices as families scramble for alternatives

With school starting August 7-9 across LPSS, time-sensitive deals at major retailers offer last-minute savings opportunities

Local financial experts recommend emergency budgeting strategies as families face full retail prices without traditional tax relief

Back-to-School on a Budget: Your Complete Acadiana Family Money-Saving Guide

With Louisiana's tax-free weekend suspended and families feeling economic pressure, smart Acadiana parents are finding creative ways to stretch every dollar this back-to-school season

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With Lafayette Parish schools starting their staggered opening just over a week away (August 7-9), Acadiana families are feeling the pinch more than ever.

According to recent national surveys, families are approaching back-to-school spending with unprecedented caution due to economic uncertainty, and Louisiana's suspended tax-free weekend means no relief from the state's 4.45 percent sales tax.

From supply drives happening this week to year-round thrifting strategies, local resources can still help cut back-to-school costs by hundreds of dollars per child – if you know where to look.

The Bad News: Louisiana's Tax-Free Weekend Still Won't Save You Money This Year

Let's start with the bad: Louisiana's sales tax holidays remain suspended through June 30, 2025, meaning families won't get the traditional August back-to-school tax relief this year. This marks the seventh consecutive year without full state tax relief on school supplies, clothing, and technology purchases.

Here's what that means in real dollars: On a typical $1,000 back-to-school shopping trip, Louisiana families historically saved $44.50 during the August tax-free weekend. For families with multiple children, that adds up fast. A family spending $2,500 to outfit three kids would normally save over $110 just from the state tax exemption.

The suspension stems from Louisiana's ongoing budget challenges and revenue needs. While local sales tax exemptions continue for some items during the September Second Amendment weekend, the broader back-to-school relief simply isn't coming this year.

But here's the thing about Acadiana families: they're resourceful, and our community has stepped up in ways that can more than make up for that lost tax savings.

The Good News: This Week's Final Community Supply Drives Can Still Help

If you haven't tapped into Acadiana's community support network yet, this weekend is your last chance to grab some serious savings. Here's what's happening right now:

This Saturday, August 2:

The Lafayette City Marshal's Office is hosting its fifth annual Drive-Thru Backpack Giveaway at Destiny of Faith Church (409 Patterson Street) starting at 8 a.m. Students must be present in the vehicle to receive clear backpacks filled with school supplies. No registration required, but arrive early – they'll run while supplies last.

Also on Saturday, the PHYRE Annual Back to School Bash runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette High School band field. This free event includes music, games, food, prizes, and free school supplies for kids in Pre-K through 12th grade.

Ongoing Through Early August:

United Way of Acadiana's "Stuff the Bus" campaign continues accepting donations and distributing supplies through multiple locations, including 705 Federal Credit Union, Home Bank locations, and various media partner sites across Acadia, Lafayette, St. Martin, and Vermilion parishes.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette donation drives are still active, helping stock their Campus Cupboard and Stock the Classroom initiatives with supplies that benefit local families and educators.

These aren't just token giveaways, either. Local families regularly walk away with $50-100 worth of supplies per child. That's more than double what you'd save from the suspended tax holiday Louisiana used to hold around this time every year.

Last-Minute Shopping Strategies: Making Every Dollar Count This Week

With LPSS's staggered start beginning August 7, families still have time for strategic shopping – if they move fast. Here's how to maximize every dollar:

Retailer Intelligence:

Major chains are pushing final back-to-school inventory right now. Target typically runs its deepest clearance the week before local schools start, with 30-50% off remaining supplies. Walmart's rollback prices on basics like notebooks, folders, and writing supplies often beat even bulk warehouse stores when you factor in membership costs.

The LPSS-Specific Priority List:

Not all school supplies are created equal. Based on actual teacher feedback, invest in quality items that see heavy use: mechanical pencils over wooden ones (last longer, sharper), composition notebooks over spiral (required by many teachers), and sturdy folders with pockets (survive backpack abuse better).

For the new cell phone ban, students can bring phones but must keep them turned off and stowed away. This means investing in a quality case and maybe a small lock box for lockers, but you don't need expensive "school phones" that some retailers are pushing.

Smart Shopping Apps:

Use Rakuten or RetailMeNot for instant coupon codes and cashback on online purchases. For in-store shopping, Flipp compares local store prices instantly, and Ibotta offers cashback on specific school supply brands.

Technology Requirements: What LPSS Students Actually Need Right Now

The Louisiana cell phone ban has created some confusion about technology needs, so let's clear this up. Students can bring phones to school – they just must be turned off and stored during instructional time.

What Students Actually Need:

For elementary students, basic calculators and maybe a simple tablet for educational apps at home. Middle schoolers benefit from Chromebooks or basic laptops for research and typing assignments. High schoolers need reliable internet access and devices capable of handling Google Classroom, document editing, and online textbook platforms.

Budget-Friendly Sources:

Best Buy's education store offers student discounts year-round. Costco and Sam's Club provide excellent warranty programs on electronics. For families comfortable with refurbished devices, Amazon Renewed and manufacturer refurb programs offer significant savings with warranties.

Local computer repair shops often have refurbished laptops and Chromebooks perfect for student use at 40-60% off retail prices. Many offer student-friendly payment plans and local support.

Protection Investments:

A $30 case can protect a $300 device. Look for drop-proof cases with screen protectors, and consider device insurance through your homeowner's or renter's policy rather than expensive store warranties.

Looking Ahead: Building Your Back-to-School Strategy for 2026

The families who stress least about back-to-school costs are those who plan year-round. Here's how to never scramble like this again:

Post-August Shopping:

September and October bring the deepest clearances on school supplies. Stock up on basics like pencils, notebooks, and folders for next year when they're 75-90% off. A $20 investment in September can provide half of next year's supply needs.

Savings Strategy:

Open a dedicated back-to-school savings account and contribute $25-50 monthly. By next July, you'll have $300-600 available without feeling the financial pinch. Many local banks offer automatic transfer programs that make this effortless.

Community Networks:

Connect with other Acadiana families for bulk buying opportunities, clothing swaps, and shared resources. Facebook groups like local parenting pages often coordinate group purchases and exchanges that benefit everyone.

Supply Life Extension:

Teaching kids to care for their belongings – covering textbooks, organizing supplies, using pencil cases – can extend usability well into the next school year. Quality items purchased this year often serve for multiple years with proper care.