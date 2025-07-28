Highlights

Louisiana law requires all public school students to keep cell phones turned off and stowed away during instructional time

Lafayette Parish School System enforces strict discipline policies with specific consequences for violations

Students can bring phones to campus, but cannot have them "on their person" during school hours under the statewide ban

Emergency contact procedures remain in place through school offices for urgent parent communication needs

Third-time violators in grades 6-12 face potential expulsion recommendations under state requirements

LPSS Cell Phone Ban: What Every Lafayette Parent Needs to Know About Current Enforcement

Statewide cell phone restrictions remain in effect across all Lafayette Parish schools, with strict enforcement policies that parents must understand as students continue the academic year.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - With the school year upon us, parents are reminded of a law passed in 2024 regarding cell phones in schools.

The Lafayette Parish School Board will continue enforcing cell phone restrictions under Louisiana law that prohibits electronic devices during class time. The policy affects all students in Lafayette Parish's 47 schools for the 2025-2026 school year and includes discipline procedures parents should review before classes begin.

What the Louisiana Law Requires

Louisiana's cell phone ban prohibits students from carrying electronic devices during the school day. Senator Beth Mizell authored the law, and Governor Jeff Landry signed it. The law took effect in 2024 and remains in place for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.

The ban covers cell phones, laptops, tablets, smart watches, and any device that transmits data. Students who bring devices to campus must turn them off and store them from the first bell until dismissal.

Students who need electronic devices for medical conditions can receive exceptions. These include diabetes monitors and other prescribed medical equipment. Students need proper documentation and approval through their individualized education plan or Section 504 accommodation.

How Lafayette Parish Enforces the Ban

Lafayette Parish School System enforces state requirements through its discipline policy. Students cannot possess these devices in school buildings or on school grounds during class time.

Students who bring electronic devices to campus must turn them off and store them out of sight. Students cannot carry phones in their pockets, hold them, or display them during school hours.

School administrators and teachers enforce the policy through the district's discipline system. The policy eliminates classroom distractions while maintaining emergency communication through school offices.

What Parents Need to Know About Violations

LPSS discipline policy sets clear consequences for cell phone violations. First-time violators face standard disciplinary measures. Repeat violations bring escalating consequences.

Louisiana Act 337 requires students in grades 6-12 who receive three suspensions in one school year to face expulsion recommendations. Cell phone violations that result in suspension count toward this three-strike policy. The law excludes dress code and tardiness violations.

Parents receive notification of violations and can appeal disciplinary decisions through established LPSS procedures. The district focuses on compliance and education rather than punishment, but repeat violations carry serious consequences.

Emergency Communication During School Hours

Parents can reach children through their school's office phone lines for urgent family matters, medical emergencies, or schedule changes. School secretaries and administrators handle emergency communications and will pull students from class when necessary.

For routine communications like pickup changes or non-urgent messages, parents should contact school offices instead of trying to reach students directly. This system delivers messages without disrupting classroom instruction.

Student and Parent Reactions

Reports from Louisiana districts show positive results since enforcement began. Teachers and administrators report improved classroom engagement and fewer distractions.

Some parents worry about emergency communication capabilities. Others welcome reduced screen time and increased focus on academics. Students report initial adjustment challenges but note improved peer interaction during lunch and between classes.

The statewide implementation follows a national trend. More than half of U.S. states have banned or restricted cell phone use in schools. Louisiana joins eight states with similar restrictions.

Current Implementation and Resources

The cell phone ban continues across all LPSS campuses for the 2025-2026 school year. Students and parents should review complete policy details in the, which parents must acknowledge before school begins.

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education continues developing statewide implementation guidelines. Individual LPSS schools provide orientation information during registration and back-to-school events.

Parents with questions about the policy can contact their child's school directly or reach LPSS administration at (337) 521-7000. The district encourages families to review the policy with students before school starts to ensure compliance.