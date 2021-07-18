United Way of Acadiana Hosting Annual School Supply Drive

United Way of Acadiana is currently collecting school supplies for their annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive.

The school supplies will go back into the Acadiana community to help students and schools prepare for the upcoming school year.

The supplies that are needed are:

· Crayons

· Scissors

· Glue

· Pencils

· Ink Pens

· Construction Paper

· Notebooks

· Loose-leaf paper

· Binders

· Paper towels

· Hand sanitizer

· Lysol spray

· Gloves

· Electric Pencil Sharpener

You can drop off school supplies at the United Way of Acadiana's office, located at 215 E Pinhook Road in Lafayette, online through Amazon, or any of the participating locations that can be found HERE.

Donations will be accepted until Friday, August 6, 2021.

If you are a local business that is interested in participating in the drive you can reach out to Logan Pearce at logan.pearce@unitedwayofacadiana.org or by visiting the United Way of Acadiana's website.

The drive is presented by Love Our Schools and is also supported by COX Communications.

