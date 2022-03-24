Wing Wars Coming to Downtown Lafayette in May

Just when you think the ideas for new festivals and reasons to gather in South Louisiana have all been exhausted someone hits you with a stroke of genius. What's one "reason to gather" that we don't have but really need? No, it's not carwashes, Mexican restaurants, or new locations of Legend's it's a chicken wing cook-off. And there is one scheduled for downtown Lafayette in May.

Peteer Pham via Unsplash.com Peteer Pham via Unsplash.com loading...

Organizers of the event are calling it Wing Wars of Acadiana and it's the brainchild of The Gifting Grace Project. The Gifting Grace Project exists to freely love, serve, and support homeless and indigent children and teens in our community. They do good work for kids that could really use the help. So even if you aren't a fan of chicken wings you've got more than a great reason to support this event.

Here are the details on Wing Wars of Acadiana. The event will be held on May 14th in Downtown Lafayette's Parc International. The event will run from 11 am until 5 pm. It will feature professional and amateur "chefs" from across the area cooking up their favorite style of chicken wings.

In addition to chicken wings, teams may compete in other culinary disciplines such as mac and cheese, french fries, boneless wings, and other speciality and side dishes. The event will also feature live music. The Good Dudes will perform and there will also be an appearance by Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco.

There will also be a lot of kid-friendly activities as well and what's a chicken wing cook-off without a chicken wing eating contest? Well, it's just not a party so, you can sign up for the chicken wing eating contest but we suggest you do that right now. According to the Wing Wars of Acadiana website, there is a limit of 15 spots in that contest and entry is on a first-come-first-served basis. There is an entry fee for the contest.

WGRZ-TV via YouTube WGRZ-TV via YouTube loading...

If you'd like to sign up your cook team for the event you can sign up using this link. There are certain rules and regulations you'll have to follow and the registration fee is $100. David Owens who serves as President of the Gifting Grace Project reached out with further information for those of you who want to put together a team for the event.

David tells us, the minimum amount required per team is 250 wings. Also, all of the wings that the cook teams will prepare and serve will be provided to them by the Wing Wars of Acadiana Festival.

This removes the burden of finding supply and also paying for the “high” price of wings. Cook teams need to simply register and state the amount they commit to preparing for the event between 250 and 500 samples. If they wish to prepare and serve more, they can bring in their own wings to prepare and serve as an added contribution to the benefit.

If you'd like to go ahead and purchase your Wing Wars of Acadiana wristband, that can be done online right here. Those wristbands are just $15 if you secure yours before April 30th. If you'd like to save a little money and purchase a family bundle of wristbands for two adults and two kids that will only set you back $40 plus applicable processing fees. You can secure your family pack of bands right here.

Atharva Tulis via Unsplash.com Atharva Tulis via Unsplash.com loading...

Wing Wars of Acadiana sounds like it's going to be a great time for a really great cause. Let's hope we get a beautiful day in May on the 14th. And speaking of festivals and events for gathering that we haven't finalized, give these suggestions a look, maybe we'll be talking about one of these coming to a town near you very soon.