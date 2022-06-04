A major litter abatement project continues to pick up junk throughout Acadia Parish.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Litter Abatement program in partnership with the Acadia Police Jury has been working to clean up various areas in Acadia Parish.

Sheriff K.P. Gibson's office says members of his Litter Abatement crew have worked thirty-four days in the months of March, April and May. The pictures in this story are representative of the many piles of junk that have been removed from the area as part of this program.

Acadia Parish Litter Abatement 3 Photo courtesy of Acadia Sheriff's Office loading...

During the 3-month long initiative, members of the crew were able to gather 575 bags of trash. These are things that people have just left along parish roadways.

Some of the items they have picked up during the initiative include

Three couches

Sixty-seven tires

Three box springs

Two recliners

Twelve pallets

Give ice chests

One baby bed

One trampoline

One bedroom set

Acadia Parish Litter Abatement 2 Photo courtesy of Acadia Sheriff's Office loading...

All of these items were just needlessly discarded along roadways within Acadia Parish.

Acadia Parish Litter Abatement 4 Photo courtesy of Acadia Sheriff's Office loading...

In the months of January and February, the crew spent twenty-four days working to pick up litter as well.

Acadia Parish Litter Abatement 5 Photo courtesy of Acadia Sheriff's Office loading...

During that haul, they were able to pick up the following litter:

Four mattresses

Ninety-nine tires

Four hundred plus bottles

A pile of shingles

One sink

One toilet

One front end of a car

Acadia Parish Litter Abatement 6 Photo courtesy of Acadia Sheriff's Office loading...

During that effort, 575 bags of trash were also picked up. Sheriff Gibson said at the time, "I appreciate the hard work being done by our Litter Abatement Crew".

7 Nature Trails in Acadiana