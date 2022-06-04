Hundreds of Bags of Junk Picked up in Acadia Parish by Litter Abatement Crew
A major litter abatement project continues to pick up junk throughout Acadia Parish.
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Litter Abatement program in partnership with the Acadia Police Jury has been working to clean up various areas in Acadia Parish.
Sheriff K.P. Gibson's office says members of his Litter Abatement crew have worked thirty-four days in the months of March, April and May. The pictures in this story are representative of the many piles of junk that have been removed from the area as part of this program.
During the 3-month long initiative, members of the crew were able to gather 575 bags of trash. These are things that people have just left along parish roadways.
Some of the items they have picked up during the initiative include
- Three couches
- Sixty-seven tires
- Three box springs
- Two recliners
- Twelve pallets
- Give ice chests
- One baby bed
- One trampoline
- One bedroom set
All of these items were just needlessly discarded along roadways within Acadia Parish.
In the months of January and February, the crew spent twenty-four days working to pick up litter as well.
During that haul, they were able to pick up the following litter:
- Four mattresses
- Ninety-nine tires
- Four hundred plus bottles
- A pile of shingles
- One sink
- One toilet
- One front end of a car
During that effort, 575 bags of trash were also picked up. Sheriff Gibson said at the time, "I appreciate the hard work being done by our Litter Abatement Crew".
