LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Littering in Lafayette is a crime that can get you some community service and fines. Operation "Neaux Throw" which officially started last year has stiffened the fines and community service time offenders have to deal with as litter brings down the value of our home.

With the ordinance that passed last year a first offense for littering means you'll get 30 hours of community service and pay a fine of up to $200. There is even a mandatory court appearance and a court cost of $100.

If you see someone littering, get as much information as possible, and then report it through this Lafayette Consolidated Government site https://www.311lafayette.services/en-US/.

Our government along with local volunteer organizations take pride in making litter abatement a priority so that we can keep our city looking as beautiful as possible.

Several organizations will come together on Saturday, April 22 to help clean up Lafayette. Volunteers will be picking up trash at our parks, from our streets, and from Bayou Vermilion.

While our city is beautiful, some areas need some attention, and if you would like to join in on the cleanup you can do so as an individual, with your club, with your company, or with a nonprofit group.

Whether you have a place in mind in the city to clean up, or if you need one, everyone needs to call to register for this event. All you have to do is send an email to recycling@lafayettels.gov or by calling 337-291-5637.

You can choose to clean up an area on land or you can also choose to clean up an area of the Vermilion River. If you are cleaning out the river you must bring your watercraft. Some people bring boats and some people bring kayaks.

If you are volunteering, you can either pick up your supplies the day of the event, or you can go before. Please call 337-291-5637 to schedule a time to pick up the things you'll need for that day. The supplies will be as follows:

Gloves

Litter bags

Grabbers

Visibility vests

These can be picked up at the Bayou Vermilion District's Begnaud House which is at 500 Fisher Road.

Trash Bash will start at 8 a.m. and finish at 12 p.m. at which time refreshments and food will be served.

