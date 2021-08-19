Donations Needed for Louisiana Veteran’s Burial

Donations are being sought to help with the cremation/burial expenses of a Louisiana veteran.

Robert LeBon, president of Acadiana Area for Veterans, posted the plea on his Facebook page.

According to the post, the veteran has no family. The remainder owed to the funeral home for cremation costs is $650. The veteran will be buried at the National Cemetery in Jennings.

You can donate directly to this fundraiser through PayPal at this link, or contact Robert LeBon at 337-356-4579.

UPDATE: More donations have come in; the current outstanding balance for this veteran's cremation is $375. CLICK HERE TO DONATE.

The Acadiana Area for Veterans group also raises funds each year to put together care packages to distribute to veterans in nursing homes around Acadiana. They ask for monetary donations, as well as donations of items to place in the care packages.

Lap Blankets

Lip Balm

Cotton Swabs

Tooth Paste

Soap

Socks

Lotion

Mouthwash

Deodorant

Brush or comb

The group delivers to approximately 25 nursing homes in the area. If you would like to help, please contact Robert LeBon at 337-356-4579 or email 1stofficer@cox.net.

