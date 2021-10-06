Louisiana Athletics Receives $2 Million Gift from IBERIABANK/First Horizon

The University of Louisiana Department of Athletics received another generous gift that will go a long way towards the highly-anticipated renovation of Cajun Field.

IBERIABANK, a division of First Horizon Bank, gave $2 million yesterday through the Louisiana First Horizon Foundation.

The pledge also secures the naming rights to the Ragin' Cajun Stadium West Concourse and Athletics Administration Offices inside the renovated Cajun Field.

IBERIABANK has been a long-time RCAF investor and supporter of the University and its athletics department. Jerry Vascocu, who was recently promoted to Commercial Banking Executive for the combined company, is a current member of the Ragin' Cajuns Athletic Foundation (RCAF) Board of Directors, and Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market president, is a past RCAF Board Member.

"This generous gift will be instrumental in allowing us to accomplish the renovation of Cajun Field," Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard said yesterday. "We are extremely grateful for IBERIABANK/First Horizon and their continued support of Louisiana Athletics and Ragin' Cajuns Football."

"We are excited to invest in the renovation of the stadium which serves as a place for our community to come together to support and celebrate our hometown team," said Jerry Prejean, Acadiana Market President for IBERIABANK. "IBERIABANK has proudly supported the University for many years, and our gift through the Louisiana First Horizon Foundation is a testament of our continued commitment to support and invest in Acadiana."

You may recall in June, UL received funding toward the new stadium project from Our Lady of Lourdes. They will be providing $15 million in funding for the stadium renovation project, and will also be getting naming rights to the stadium.

Some of the renovations will include a new west tower that will feature premium suites, a luxurious club level and club seats, loge boxes, and a press box.

Additional plans for the project include a new video board, lights, sound system, renovated west side seating, new east side façade, office spaces for Department of Athletics staff, and more.