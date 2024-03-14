The Yard Goat: Lafayette’s Newest Beer Garden and Patio Bar Now Open—Take a Look

Lafayette's social scene just received a significant boost with the opening of The Yard Goat, a new German-style beer garden and patio bar, located at 116 Bertrand Drive, near Moncus Park and Cajun Field. This highly-anticipated hangout looks to be a vibrant addition to the city, offering a wide selection of beverages and a tasty menu that aims to satisfy a variety of tastes.

The Yard Goat, which draws inspiration from the successful New Orleans patio bar "Wrong Iron," celebrated its grand opening on Monday evening to a packed house. The bar's unique name, a slang term for the railway worker who switches tracks, reflects its goal to be a go-to gathering spot in Lafayette's landscape, emphasizing a walkable, bikeable, and dog-friendly atmosphere.

Boasting an impressive selection of 50 beers, 10 wines, five cocktails, and four frozen drinks—all on tap—The Yard Goat does not shy away from variety. For those looking for even more options, an extensive wine and cocktail menu is also available.

The Yard Goat's mission is to focus on quality and variety which is reflected in the latest updated beverage list that includes 45 taps, 57 bottled, and 37 canned options as of today (Mar. 14).

Not to be outdone by its drink offerings, The Yard Goat's food menu, served from the Bus Stop Bistro kitchen pop-up, features a range of grub options. Guests can enjoy everything from fried Brussels sprouts and meat pies to blackened shrimp po-boys and Cajun tacos. The "For The Table Steak Board," designed to serve 3-4 people, highlights the communal and sharing aspect of the dining experience here.

The Yard Goat has been designed with the community in mind, featuring fire pits, private party areas, and flat-screen TVs for catching big sporting events. Importantly, the venue is pet-friendly, inviting guests to bring their dogs to the patio area, though keeping them on a leash is a must.

With its grand opening, The Yard Goat has introduced happy hours from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, offering specials like double mixed drinks for the price of a single, nine-ounce wines for the price of a six-ounce, and $1 off pints of draft beer.

The Yard Goat is a 21 and up establishment, creating an adult-friendly environment where friends can socialize, unwind, and enjoy their unique atmosphere. For updates on events, specials, and more information about the food and drinks menu, tap in with The Yard Goat on their Facebook page and website at www.theyardgoat.com.