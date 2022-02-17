Veteran’s Memorial Coming to Moncus Park; Here are the Details

Since opening in January of this year, work at Moncus Park has continued to march diligently toward completion.

Included in the plans for Moncus Park is a Veteran's Memorial.

The memorial isn't just a simple placard with the insignia of each branch of service; it is actually an educational display. Once completed, it will consist of 12 huge markers, each representing the wars in which America was involved.

Flags for each branch of the United States military will be flown, flanking the American flag. The memorial will also feature a "seat wall" for R&R (rest & reflection) that will have sponsored inscriptions and a multi-use event venue for military celebrations and holidays.

The markers will also outline the role that veterans from Louisiana played in those wars.

Veterans participated in the planning of the memorial, and the targeted date for completion is late Spring.

Image courtesy of Moncus Park Image courtesy of Moncus Park loading...

The Veterans Memorial being built at Moncus Park was made possible by substantial contributions from The Stuller Family Foundation, The Pinhook Foundation, Jim & Ginger Roy, the Renee & Herbie Schilling Fund, Schilling Distribution Company, Casey Lowe, Bo & Jerry Ramsay, the Beaver Club of Lafayette, Stanley & Susan Blackstone, and the On Call Band.

Throughout the planning and design process for the Park’s master plan, Veterans have been engaged on many levels. Their participation ensured that this beautiful space will serve the needs of many different types of military events including memorial ceremonies, military weddings, holiday celebrations, and more. - Moncuspark.org

In addition to these donations, the Veterans Memorial at Moncus Park Committee and Veterans Action Coalition have actively raised funds and advocated on the Park’s behalf for the creation and development of this space through the ongoing brick paver and seat wall inscription campaigns.

I love the idea of the brick paver fundraiser: you can purchase a brick with your veteran's name and his or her time of service and theatre of service or conflict during which the veteran served.

To purchase a brick for yourself or for a loved one, visit the Moncus Park Veteran's Memorial Donation page.

The Veterans Memorial was designed by the local architect group, Duplantis Design Group.

We thought this would be a beautiful way to honor Veterans as well as add to the beauty of the Moncus Park. We plan to have activities there such as lectures or military weddings. It will also be an educational space for schoolchildren and anyone else who wants to learn more about the incredible service that our Veterans have made for our country. - Moncus Park

In this flyover from October of last year, you can see that some of the work on the veteran's memorial had already begun.

The park was open during the Christmas Holidays for special evening concerts, and officially opened daily to the public on January 1, 2022

As you can see from the photos and the video above, the park is HUGE, with plenty of space to run, walk, play, ride, swing, relax, walk the dogs, picnic and, soon, learn more about Louisiana's involvement in conflicts over the years.

Moncus Park is a beautiful addition to Lafayette!

