Fall is right around the corner and I don’t know about you but I am looking forward to some cooler weather, some pumpkins, and of course trick or treating with the kiddos.

This year Moncus Park is hosting a Fall event that is perfect for the whole family.

Autumn in the Oaks is a fall-themed event perfect for everyone in the family. Autumn in The Oaks will feature children’s trick or treating, activities, local food vendors, and of course hay rides. Autumn in the Oaks is a free event for the public.

There will also be a pumpkin patch and a maze which will be a perfect backdrop for some sweet family photos.

Autumn in the Oaks will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 5 pm- 8 pm at Moncus Park.

Right now Moncus Park is currently looking for local businesses to help with the trick-or-treating children's event. If you or your business is interested in participating you can visit the Moncus Park Website for more details and to register as a community partner.

