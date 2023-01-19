Hopefest Music Festival Announces 2023 Headliners

The junior class of St. Thomas More Catholic High School is hosting this year's Hopefest Music Festival.

The festival will take place on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Moncus Park.

In addition to the music festival, there will also be a 5K race and 1-mile walk at 9 am on April 1, 2023.

Admission to the Hopefest Music Festival is free to the public and will include family-friendly events including face painting, fun jumps, games, and amazing music.

This year’s music lineup includes the biggest headliners in the 16-year history of Hopefest.

You will want to mark your calendars for this all-day music festival so you don't miss out on these performers.

Here are the headliners for the 2023 Hopefest:

Brandon Heath

Dave Barnes

Matt Wertz

Festival attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and an appetite since there will be the best of Louisiana cuisine available to eat while out at Hopefest.

This is Hopefest’s 16th year, Hopefest Music Festival has donated over a million dollars to 14 local charities in the Acadiana area.

Proceeds from this year’s event benefit the STM Options Program and grieving families through The RescYOU Group.