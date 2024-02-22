Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - The name Miles Perret has become synonymous with helping patients fight, survive, and live with cancer. Their annual survivor walk became popular before being put on hold during COVID. Now, it's returning to Moncus Park in the heart of Lafayette, Louisiana, and is shaping up to be an event not to miss for 2024.

Miles Perret Cancer Services is a Lafayette-based organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support, hope, and compassion for individuals and families battling cancer. They assist clients and their families in a ten-parish area: Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and Vermilion.

The organization is named for Miles Perret who was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child in 1995. He passed away a year later, but his family was determined that Miles live as normal and carefree a life as possible.

Thanks to the support of the community, the family was able to open the center in 2001, and all services are comprehensive and always provided at no charge. No appointment is necessary and there are no qualifications.

Miles Perret hosts popular local events like the Camellia Glow Run and Games of Acadiana, and they are thrilled to bring back the Survivor Walk.

miles perret survivor walk Facebook via Miles Perret Cancer Services loading...

The Survivor Walk has long been a cherished tradition, symbolizing unity, resilience, and the power of community. As Survivors take this short walk, they will be cheered on by their loved ones, caregivers, and supporters, creating a heartwarming moment of celebration and solidarity.

The guests of honor will be the cancer survivors who will receive VIP treatment, including complimentary food, beverages, and reserved seating.

Families and the community are not only welcome but encouraged to attend!

After Opening Ceremonies, the Survivor Celebration will also feature a variety of free family friendly activities including face painting, fun jumps, yard games, live community mural painting, and live music provided by Jet Seven.

