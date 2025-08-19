(Iberia Parish) - Citizens in Iberia Parish say that they are tired of being terrorized by a pack of stray dogs, and they hope that authorities do something about them before someone gets hurt.

KLFY News 10 spoke to residents in the parish, and some say that they've had pets attacked and killed, while others tell the news station that they've been attacked by these dogs that have been on the loose for a while.

In addition to these dogs killing animals and pets across the parish, residents say that these dogs, which seem to have become a nuisance in Iberia Parish, have even done damage to vehicles parked at homes.

One man said that the pack of dogs killed and skinned rabbits that were in a cage, resulting in some having to erect fencing around their property to protect themselves and their property.

Francine Guillot told KLFY News 10 that she created a Facebook page to track the dogs, and she tells KLFY:

"43 cats, seven rabbits that were in cages were mauled. At the beginning, they were just killing the cats and just leaving them. Now they are more aggressive, I noticed that.”

The dogs that are on the attack were spotted just over a year ago in Loureauville, but have seemed to relocate as they continue to terrorize people and attack animals.

Residents say that they've reported this threat to authorities, but were told that they only address crime in the parish.

eroen-bosch-gkkihrscupk-unsplash eroen-bosch-gkkihrscupk-unsplash loading...

Those who have seen the pack of dogs in action say that they won't stop terrorizing the parish until something is done, and people hope that no one, especially a kid, is the dog's next victim.

We will continue to follow this story out of Iberia Parish. If authorities in the parish release a statement on this potential threat, we will be sure to add it to this story and on this station's mobile app.