Spring Break Countdown: Dates Louisiana Families Need to Know

Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Spring break. Two words that bring smiles to students' faces and may strike dread in the hearts of parents. Either way, Louisiana students are chomping at the bit for a break. The recent Spring-like days we've been experiencing in Acadiana only stoke the fire burning inside to get out and enjoy the sunshine.

Easter is the same day for everyone: March 31. However, Spring break varies from Lafayette to Iberia to St. Landry Parish depending on which parish your child attends school in.

Little minds will need the break ahead of state testing which happens from mid-April to mid-May. While the tests may not be as weighted as they once were, the data schools across Louisiana get from them is valuable in determining which schools and school districts need the most support and whether children at those schools are progressing academically.

Whether you plan to head to the beach, get away for a few days, or just snag a sitter because you've got to work, the kids are more than happy to sleep late and laze around.

We've put together a list of the parishes in Acadiana and when students are out for the Easter holiday.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

March 25 - April 1
(back to class April 2)

ACADIA PARISH

March 29 - April 5
(back to class April 9)

EVANGELINE PARISH

March 29 - April 5
(back to class April 9)

IBERIA PARISH

March 29 - April 5
(back to class April 8)

ST. LANDRY PARISH

March 29 - April 5
(back to class April 8)

ST. MARTIN

March 29 - April 5
(back to class April 8)

ST. MARY

March 25 - April 1
(back to class April 2)

VERMILION

March 29 - April 5
(back to class April 8)

