(KPEL-FM) - In 2017, Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Louisiana and South Texas as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph.

During the devastation of the storm, one Corpus Christi family's 2-year-old dog, named Blue, escaped from the backyard after part of the fence was torn down by the strong winds.

The Texas family never thought they'd see their beloved Blue again, but never gave up hope.

Then miraculously, after 8 years, Blue was found 300 miles away in a public bathroom in Waco, Texas.

There's an important lesson to be learned with regards to how the owners were able to be reunited with their dog after 8 long years.

Texas Dog Found After Missing For 8 Years

Imagine losing your dog and wondering where it is for 8 long years?

Constantly wondering and concerned about your lost pet. Constantly searching before work, after work, on weekends, posting missing signs, just praying to find your missing pet.

This is exactly what one Corpus Christi family has been going through since Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in 2017.

Just when they thought they may never see Blue again, they got a phone call from the Pet Circle Regional Animal Center 300 miles away in Waco, Texas.

A good Samaritan actually found Blue in a public bathroom!

What was Blue doing in the public bathroom? Who knows. But Blue was micro-chipped and that was a crucial component in getting the lost pup back home to her family. Upon finding the lost dog in the bathroom, a good Samaritan took Blue to the nearby Pet Circle Regional Animal Center shelter in Waco. They scanned the lost dog for a microchip and it pinged with the owner’s information.

The main lesson to be learned here?

Micro-chip your pets, it works!

Not only micro-chip your pets, but make sure you keep the information associated with the micro-chips up to date.

The Corpus Christi family continuously kept the information associated with Blue's micro-chip updated, so when he was scanned in Waco, the Animal Shelter was able to easily find them and coordinate the long overdue reunion.

We wonder what Blue did over those 8 years?

