The Big Hill at Moncus Park Now Has an Official Name

If you've been to Moncus Park in Lafayette yet, one of the first things you probably noticed is the big hill smack dab in the middle of the park.

Of course, they don't call us "The Flats" for no reason. So when you step onto the property for the first time and expect to see acres of non-hilly, lush land and you get hit with this "mountain," it kind of makes you take a step back.

It's cool, don't get me wrong, just a bit surprising to see, if one didn't know what to expect.

For some of us, that pile of land has simply been referred to as Mt. Moncus since the park opened at the beginning of the year. However, this "mountain" now has an official name.

You can see the "big hill" at the top of this aerial shot of Moncus Park.

Moncus Park, Facebook Moncus Park, Facebook loading...

At a recent dedication ceremony, the "big hill" at Moncus Park was officially given a new name. It's now "Orlando Mountain," named in honor of the advocacy and generosity of Steve and Lisa Orlando.

“My family is so blessed to have a home that overlooks this beautiful park,” said Steve Orlando. “We get to see the incredible bands at the First Horizon Amphitheater, kids and animals running up and down Orlando Mountain, the gorgeous Lake Reaux, and people walking, enjoying the space. It’s a true blessing.”

What makes the Orlando family so special?

In 2004, the Orlando's oldest granddaughter, Bella, was diagnosed as an infant with Cystic Fibrosis. This scary diagnosis drove Steve to make sure that he made connections in the Cystic Fibrosis community across the country to ensure that Bella always had access to medications that would give her the best quality of life.

It has become his true passion and will ultimately become a part of his legacy.

The Orlandos' desire to help others does not stop there. Steve, his wife, and his children have all been active in many of the community's great organizations such as Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Miles Perret Cancer Services, Moncus Park, and many others.

By the way, Orlando Mountain stands at 60 feet above sea level making it the highest point in Lafayette.

What an honor for this family. The next time you visit Moncus Park, remember that the "big hill" you see in the middle is now Orlando Mountain.

Moncus Park, Facebook Moncus Park, Facebook loading...