Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park

Love Fest will be a free community-based festival to be held at Moncus Park in Lafayette on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special.

Love Fest will take place at Moncus Park's Amphitheater and will be a free for all ages daytime event to promote healthy living thru food, narrative, music, art, motion and information to help Lafayette to become the hub and example for healthy living in Louisiana.

Organizers say Love Fest will be the primer for change in Lafayette and surrounding Acadiana.

We are restoring the lost culture of local regenerative economies and small-scale agriculture while promoting the fresh waves like vegan Cajun cuisine and organic gardening in Southwest Louisiana. -Love Lafayette 2022 Press Release

The festival will kick off with Tai Chi and Yoga starting at 8 am followed by a full day of free events and entertainment.

Learn about local farms and composting operations.

Learn about Lafayette-based community organizations.

Learn about alternative diets from local chef demonstrations.

Experience local food and retail vendors.

Live music and more.

The fest is free to the general public but special premium passes are being offered. Premium Foodie Passes allow for entry into L.O.V.E. event, free parking, 10 tokens for food and beverages and F&B lanyard. The Whole Lotta LOVE Pass gains entry to L.O.V.E. event plus community garden donation, free parking, 10 tokens for food and beverages and F&B lanyard. Premium tickets may be purchased at lovelafayette2022.brownpapertickets.com.