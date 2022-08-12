We knew it was coming for a while now and it's almost here -- having to pay to park at Moncus Park in Lafayette.

The paid parking model will begin on Tuesday, August 16 to support the Park's ongoing operations and maintenance.

General admission to the Park will remain free and visitors who bike or walk can enter Moncus Park at no charge.

Parking in the parking lots at Moncus Park will cost as follows:

Rate Per Hour - $2.00

First 1/2 Hour - FREE

Maximum Rate Per Day - $10.00

Lost Ticket Per Day - $10.00

Mondays - FREE

Sales tax included in all parking rates

Volunteers, programming partners, or those visiting at the request of Moncus Park will receive validated complimentary parking at the time of the scheduled appointment.

When the Park has special events, different parking rates may apply and will vary (but will be announced in advance.)

Friends of Moncus Park, the Park's annual membership program, do receive special parking discounts. Members at the $100 level and above will get their first hour free for every visit. Members starting at the $1,000 level will receive an annual parking pass.

"As a community-supported Park, every dollar makes a difference when you're caring for a property of this size," said JP MacFadyen, executive director of Moncus Park. "Our intent is to have a paid parking plan that serves our community. With the ability to enjoy all of our features for free, we are confident that this is the right direction."