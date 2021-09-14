Louisiana Native and WWII Veteran Celebrates His 112th Birthday

I love a good history lesson, especially if it has to do with World War II. I have always felt a special pull towards that era of time and enjoy learning and hearing stories from that time period.

So when I saw this news story I just knew I had to share it with everyone! The nation’s oldest living World War II veteran, Lawrence Brooks, has turned another year older. Not only is Lawrence Brooks 112 but he is a Louisiana native.

Every year the World War II Museum hosts a special birthday party for Lawrence at the Museum, however, due to the pandemic the museum brought the party to him.

This year’s birthday party included a live performance from The Victory Belles, a Jeep parade, and a lot more entertainment from a collection of local New Orleans musicians. There was also a special proclamation that was made from the City of New Orleans as well.

And from the photos, it looks like this was truly a great and special birthday party.

Just a little background about Lawrence Brooks, He grew up in Norwood and served in the Army between 1940 and 1945 with the predominately Black 91st Engineering Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines.

