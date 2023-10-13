The Time a Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football Player Made Number 1 on ESPN’s Top Plays

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Today, we take you back to October 7, 2012, when the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football team was playing during what was a golden age of football for the university.

Get our free mobile app

In 2011, the Cajuns were finally awarded a bowl opportunity in the modern era as Coach Mark Hudspeth brought the Cajuns to the national attention during his time at the university. And the Cajuns made the most of that opportunity as they won the New Orleans Bowl in thrilling fashion against San Diego State with Brett Baer kicking the game-winning field goal as time ran out.

R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - San Diego State v Louisiana-Lafayette R&L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - San Diego State v Louisiana-Lafayette loading...

One of the top players during that time was wide receiver Javone Lawson. During that thrilling New Orleans Bowl win, Lawson had a monster game: catching nine passes for 193 yards according to ragincajuns.com. Well, in 2012, the Cajuns played Tulane and Javone Lawson did something incredible as a touchdown catch he made against the Green Wave not only landed Javone Lawson on ESPN's top plays, but put Louisinaa's football program on the national map.

It's hard enough to get on ESPN's Top 10 Plays. But to do so at number one was that much more amazing for the University!

2023 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Homecoming Gear Gallery Credit: David Schultz