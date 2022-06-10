Former Lamar University Running Back Chaz Ward Transferring to UL

A Louisiana native is returning home and will be joining the UL Ragin' Cajuns football team.

Chaz Ward, a former running back for Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, announced on Thursday that he is transferring to Lafayette.

The Houma native and former standout for Terrebonne High School made the announcement on his Twitter account.

Last season as a sophomore for the Cardinals, the 6-foot, 234-pounder had 84 carries for 288 yards and four touchdowns. He averaged 3.4 yards per carry.

He led Lamar with 271 rushing yards and two touchdowns during his freshman season.

Ward said he is looking forward to adding some depth to the backfield for the Cajuns.

"It's closer to home which means a lot more support from family and friends," Ward told The Daily Advertiser. "It's a winning culture and amazing program. They help develop players on and off the field and get them to the next level."

Ward had an outstanding senior year at Terrebonne back in 2018. He rushed for 1,600 yards and 28 touchdowns. He was named a first-team selection on the All-District 7-5A. He was also an honorable mention selection on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 5A All-State team.

Ward will have three years of eligibility remaining at UL.