Penn State RB and Baton Rouge Native Noah Cain Transferring to LSU

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal taketh away.

The former happened for LSU head football coach Brian Kelly yesterday as a running back from Penn State announced on Twitter that he is transferring to Baton Rouge.

The player is Noah Cain, who is actually a native of Baton Rouge. He's leaving the Nittany Lions to come home.

Cain will have two years of eligibilty remaining.

He played in 12 games last season for Penn State rushing for 350 yards on 106 carries and four touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 114 yards.

Cain missed basically all of the 2020 season after suffering a season-ending injury against Indiana in the season opener.

For his career, he played in 23 games for Penn State and rushed for 778 yards with 12 touchdowns and also caught 24 passes for 154 yards.

The Baton Rouge native played his high school ball at the acclaimed IMG Academy in Florida. Coming out of high school in 2019, Cain was rated as the No. 6 running back in the country, according to 247Sports.

Cain joins recent transfers in Arkansas cornerback Greg Brooks, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha and Louisiana cornerback Mekhi Garner.