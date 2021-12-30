Kayshon Boutte Reportedly Staying at LSU Despite Transfer Rumors

Rumors. Sometimes they're just that.

With so much turnover in Baton Rouge, starting with a new head coach and coaching staff, it was inevitable that the Tigers would be losing players to the transfer portal.

That has already happened as guys like quarterback Max Johnson (Texas A&M) and All-American cornerback Eli Ricks (Alabama) have already found new homes.

One name that Tigers' fans were hearing rumors about was star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.

Well, it appears the former Westgate High standout has put those murmurs to rest. He tweeted yesterday: "Ignore rumors...I'm locked in."

That is hopefully a big relief to the Tiger Nation because Boutte has been nothing short of spectacular.

While his 2021 season was cut short after the sixth game of the season due to an ankle injury, he still had great production. For the year, he caught 38 passes for 509 yards with a whopping nine touchdowns.

During his freshman season in 2020, he capped off the season with 14 catches and an SEC record 308 yards against Ole Miss. He also had three touchdowns in that game.

Again, this is great news for the Tigers considering three wide receivers have entered the transfer portal: Koy Moore, Deion Smith and Trey Palmer.