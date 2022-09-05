Instagram Status of LSU’s Kayshon Boutte Speaks Volumes

LSU's wild season-opening loss to Florida State on Sunday night at the Caesars Superdome had so many crazy moments that it's hard to unpack it all the morning after.

Despite multiple mistakes throughout the game, the Tigers found themselves in an improbable position to win in the final moments, only to lose in a gut-wrenching fashion.

Head coach Brian Kelly's debut as LSU head coach didn't go as planned, and as he admitted after the game, he has to coach better.

Entering the season, the best returning player for the Tigers was preseason All-American wide receiver Kayshon Boutte from New Iberia.

There was a question as to whether Boutte would come back this season, as rumors of a possible transfer to Alabama peppered the headlines during the offseason.

Last night, Boutte caught 2 passes for 20 yards and failed to reel in several others.

Sometimes you don't have to say anything in order to say a lot.

What Boutte did on Instagram following the game speaks volumes.

He deleted all of his posts on Instagram and stopped following the LSU football account.

Is Boutte leaving LSU?

Is he just voicing his frustration with subtle social media cues, a common tactic with athletes of his generation?

Is he scrubbing social media so he can stay away from fan interaction?

Kayshon Boutte talks to Jayden Daniels and Cody Taylor.

Boutte did not scrub his Twitter profile and still follows 3 accounts on it. LSU football. Coach Brian Kelly. And Tyrann Mathieu.

He's never been very active on Twitter in general, but has posted plenty on IG in the past.

So what's the exact message he's trying to send with his IG account?

Who knows? But the speculation will continue to run rampant until there's more clarity.

Boutte wasn't the only LSU wide receiver to scrub his Instagram of all posts. Malik Nabors, who had two costly fumbles on muffed punts, and Kyren Lacy both did the same.

Though it's worth noting that neither Nabors nor Lacy quit following the LSU football IG account.

In the end, it's only one game in a long season for LSU. Boutte could very well have an All-American season and the Tigers will likely improve throughout the year as they transition into the Brian Kelly era.

Could fans be overreacting? Of course.

Could this story balloon into something bigger? Stay tuned.

