LSU Falls to Auburn 24-19

When LSU and Auburn battle on the gridiron, more times than not, it's memorable.

Saturday night produced another memorable football game.

In the end, the Tigers of #22 Auburn defeated the Tigers of LSU 24-19 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, the finals seconds of the game clock ticking away at a quarter to midnight.

Perhaps Auburn quarterback Bo Nix will turn into a pumpkin at midnight, because for 4 quarters, he played as if a fairy godmother granted him a wish to become prime Michael Vick.

The up and down play of Nix throughout his career and the first quarter of the 2021 season had many pundits speculating whether he would be replaced at QB by a former LSU quarterback in transfer TJ Finley.

Nix started. Finley played one series. Then Nix handled the rest, evading pressure and slipping out of tackles as if he was caked in vaseline.

He finished the night with 255 yards passing, 74 yards rushing, and 2 touchdowns (1 pass, 1 rush), helping Auburn win their first game at LSU in the 21st century.

For LSU, the number one issue remains the same. Their inability to run the football effectively.

Saturday night they rushed 25 times for 32 yards, an average of 1.3 yards per carry.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson threw the ball 46 times, completing 26 passes for 325 yards, 1 touchdown, and an interception on his final pass of the night, sealing the defeat.

With the loss, LSU falls to 3-2 on the season, 1-1 in SEC play.

The upcoming schedule is daunting.

Next week, LSU travels to Lexington to play Kentucky (5-0, 3-0) who will likely be ranked after defeating #10 Florida today.

Following Kentucky, LSU hosts #10 Florida, then travels to play #12 Ole Miss, followed by a bye week, then play #1 Alabama, before hosting #8 Arkansas.

