Must See Photos From LSU’s Big Comeback Win Over Auburn

There hasn't been an LSU comeback on Auburn this big since 2017.

In 2017, LSU was down 20-0 before the Tigers woke up and defeated Auburn by the score of 27-23. The play of the game was a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown by D.J. Chark as LSU completed the largest comeback in series history.

While that historic win was against an Auburn team ranked #9 in the country, it was at Tiger Stadium. Saturday's 17-point comeback win against Auburn was on the road.

It was a game of runs as Auburn raced out to a 17-0 lead before LSU's defense forced a fumble that was scooped up for a score and sparked LSU to 21 unanswered points and the 21-17 win.

With the win, LSU is on a 4-game winning streak and now heads into a huge matchup with the #8 Tennessee Volunteers ranked in the Top 25 at #25. Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. at Tiger Stadium.

While it wasn't pretty, Saturday night was a huge win for an LSU team that is trying to build momentum going a tough stretch of SEC games. The game against Tennessee kicks off a 5-game stretch against rivals #8 Ole Miss, Florida, #1 Alabama, and Arkansas. Three of those five games will be at Tiger Stadium. These games will tell a lot about just how good this LSU team can be this season.

But, for now, let's take a look at some great photos you have not seen yet from LSU's big comeback win over Auburn.

