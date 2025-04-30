Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - Louisiana is known worldwide for letting the good times roll.

From Mardi Gras, to Festival International, to the dozens of different festivals happening across Louisiana in the Spring, we know how to pass a good time.

That being said, Louisiana has a sort of a Jekyll and Hyde thing going on.

Along side all of the fun you'll find in Louisiana, you'll find violent crime as well.

Let's take a look at Louisiana's Most Violent Cities for 2025.

Police barrier tape at crime scene DavidPrahl

The numbers have been crunched and Louisiana has taken the number 1 spot on a list no State wants to be on.

Louisiana has been named the most dangerous State in America for 2025.

From yahoo.com -

"What's really going on in these risky states? Violent crimes like assaults, homicides, and robberies often grab the spotlight when we think about danger.

But there's more to the story. Safety also means looking at air quality, pollution, climate risks, water quality, and even natural disasters."

In 2024, Louisiana saw 6.29 violent incidents per 1,000 residents, far above the national average of 3.80 according to AOL.com.

Bourbon Street in Downtown New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Kruck20

When it comes to Louisiana being the most violent state in America, we can't blame New Orleans.

In fact, out of the most violent cities in Louisiana, New Orleans is only number 5 on the list.

From areavibes.com -

"The most dangerous cities in Louisiana are identified by their violent crime rates per 100,000 people, highlighting regions where vigilance is necessary.

The contrast between Louisiana's cultural vibrancy and urban crime issues underscores the complexities of life in this diverse state."

Taking a look at factors such as total crimes per day, chances of becoming a victim, total crimes reported and more, the list of Louisiana's most violent cities looks like this...

1. Marksville, Louisiana

Marksville, Louisiana Named One Of Louisiana's Most Violent Cities Wikipedia Via Z28scrambler

Population - 5,376

2,209 Violent Crimes Per 100k

Violent Crimes Per Day - 6.05

Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 45

2. Monroe, Louisiana

Monroe, Louisiana One Of Louisiana's Most Violent Cities Wikipedia Via TheLionHasSeen

Population - 47,906

2,104 Violent Crimes Per 100k

Violent Crimes Per Day - 5.77

Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 48

3. Alexandria, Louisiana

Alexandria, Louisiana Named One Of Louisiana's Most Violent Cities Wikipedia Via Billy Hathorn

Population - 46,545

1,972 Violent Crimes Per 100k

Violent Crimes Per Day - 5.40

Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 51

4. Opelousas, Louisiana

Opelousas, Louisiana Named One Of Louisiana's Most Violent Cities Wikipedia Via Z28scrambler

Population - 16,687

1,680 Violent Crimes Per 100k

Violent Crimes Per Day - 4.60

Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 60

5. New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Is One Of Louisiana's Most Violent Cities Getty Images

Population - 391,249

1,361 Violent Crimes Per 100k

Violent Crimes Per Day - 3.73

Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 73

6. West Monroe, Louisiana

West Monroe, Louisiana One Of Louisiana's Most Violent Cities Wikipedia Via Billy Hathorn

Population - 12,431

1,359 Violent Crimes Per 100k

Violent Crimes Per Day - 3.72

Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 74

7. Bogalusa, Louisiana

Bogalusa, Louisiana Named One Of Louisiana's Most Violent Cities Google Maps

Population - 11,658

1,231 Violent Crimes Per 100k

Violent Crimes Per Day - 3.37

Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 81

You can read the full top 10 list of Louisiana's most violent cities over at areavibes.com.