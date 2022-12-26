New Iberia Police Searching for Suspect After Monday Morning Shooting

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A shooting at Dark Alley in New Iberia has left one person dead and police searching for a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

Just before noon on Monday, police were called about a shooting in the area. Bystanders at the scene got a 49-year-old victim into an ambulance to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Evidence gathered from interviews and at the scene led police to name a suspect, Stevie Jay Vital, 36, for the homicide. A warrant for his arrest was obtained and he facing charges of Second-Degree Murder, Illegal Use of Firearms, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

attachment-stevie jay vital Credit: New Iberia Police Department loading...

According to New Iberia Police Department, Vital has a history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The victim's identity and his relationship to Vital are being withheld at this time, and anyone with any knowledge of Vital's whereabouts are encouraged to contact police immediately. Any citizens with information can contact the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306, or the Iberia Parish Crimestoppers at (337) 364-TIPS. Information and tips can also be submitted by downloading the City of New Iberia App or the P3 App on smart devices.

