(KPEL) - To say Texas has a lot to offer would be an understatement.
From the fast paced hustle and bustle of cities like Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Fort Worth, to the gorgeous Texas Hill Country, there's something for everyone to fall in love with in Texas.
That being said, one thing no one is falling in love with in Texas is violent crime.
Let's take a look at "The Most Violent Cities In Texas" for 2025.
Texas Is One Of The Most Violent States In America
When it comes to the most violent states in America, Texas currently ranks in the top according to policyadvocate.com.
From policyadvocate.com -
"Texas remains on many lists of dangerous states in America due to its large population, extensive interstate highway system, and a high occurrence of traffic accidents.
The state’s size and diversity also mean that crime rates vary widely from one region to another."
The top 5 most violent states in America for 2025 are -
1. Louisiana
2. Mississippi
3. Arkansas
4. Texas
5. Oklahoma
Most Violent Cities In Texas 2025
With Texas being the 4th most violent state in America, let's take a look at the most violent cities in the Lone Star State.
Using key metrics like total crimes, violent crimes reported daily, chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime and, the folks over areavibes.com have compiled the list of the most violent cities in Texas for 2025.
From areavibes.com -
"Despite its many positives, Texas faces safety challenges in certain urban areas. The most dangerous cities in Texas are identified by their violent crime rates per 100,000 people, highlighting regions where extra caution is necessary.
The contrast between Texas' cultural vibrancy and urban crime issues underscores the complexities of life in this diverse state."
Let's dive in...
Population - 7,573
1,706 Voilent Crimes Per 100K
Violent Crimes Per Day - 4.67
Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 59
Total Crimes Per 100K - 3,481
2. Donna, Texas
Population - 16,381
1,479 Voilent Crimes Per 100K
Violent Crimes Per Day - 4.05
Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 68
Total Crimes Per 100K - 5,039
Population - 117,321
1,376 Voilent Crimes Per 100K
Violent Crimes Per Day - 3.77
Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 73
Total Crimes Per 100K - 4,706
Population - 11,211
1,258 Violent Crimes Per 100K
Violent Crimes Per Day - 3.45
Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 80
Total Crimes Per 100K - 2,848
Population - 2,313,238
1,092 Violent Crimes Per 100K
Violent Crimes Per Day - 2.99
Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 92
Total Crimes Per 100K - 5,599
6. Cuero, Texas
Population - 8,246
915 Violent Crimes Per 100K
Violent Crimes Per Day - 2.51
Chance Of Being A Victim - 1 in 109
Total Crimes Per 100K - 2,437
See the entire top 10 list of the most violent cities in Texas over at areavibes.com.
