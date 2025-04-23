TYLER, TX (KPEL) - A student's parent at a Texas elementary school took bringing party favors entirely too far, and now she's facing charges as of Monday.

Get our free mobile app

Parents with young children are familiar with class parties, whether it be to celebrate a holiday or a student's birthday. Typically, these parties include pizza, cake, and give kids a chance to have fun.

Canva Canva loading...

Elementary School Class Party Favors Gone Wrong

Unfortunately, when 5th graders left their class's Christmas party at an elementary school in Tyler, Texas, many complained of feeling ill and throwing up.

Almost all of the students told the school nurse they had stomachaches and headaches, one parent told authorities her son 'passed out' on the floor when they got home from school that day, and recalls him acting strange.

KSLA reports that 20 minutes into the party, two teachers ate a Jell-O shot and immediately notified the class's teacher that they may contain alcohol.

To be safe, the teacher tossed them out after trying one herself, but most students had already consumed at least one.

One child reported eating 6 Jell-O shots before the teacher was notified that they may contain alcohol.

Accident? Or Intentional?

Teresa Isabel Bernal, 33, told police she purchased the neon colored Jell-O shots that were topped with whipped cream and strawberries from a local small sweets shop that operates out of a residential kitchen.

Bernal texted the owners after the classroom party started asking if the Jell-O contained alcohol, to which they replied, "Yes, why?". Bernal responded with one word, "Kids."

Police received screenshots of their conversation along with lab results that confirmed that the Jello-O did, in fact, contain alcohol.

Bernal, who is described as an involved parent, told police she didn't know that the Jell-O shots were spiked until children had already eaten them.

Whether this was an accident or intentional has not been confirmed by authorities yet but Bernal was booked Monday on one charge of reckless bodily injury to a child. Her bond is set at $75,000.

Bernal posted bail and was released the same day.