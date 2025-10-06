LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL-FM) - The folks over at wallethub.com have just released their findings of "The Safest States in America" for 2025 and, Louisiana is definitely on the list...at the very bottom of the list.

This means according to their research, Louisiana is the least safest State in America for 2025.

Let's take a look and see why...

Crime Scene Unsplash Via JOSHUA COLEMAN loading...

The Safest States In America 2025

When it comes to what makes a state safe, there are many factors that are looked at.

The most safest states in the U.S. will generally have low crime rates, low reports of property crime, strong law enforcement and EMS services, good access to proper healthcare, safe roads, disaster safety, and more.

From wallethub.com -

To identify the safest states in America, WalletHub analyzed all 50 states using 52 key indicators of safety, grouped into five categories. These measures range from assaults per capita to the financial losses from climate disasters per resident, as well as economic factors like unemployment.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE: KLFY Starts New Local True Crime Show 'Cajun Case Files'

According to Wallet Hub's new list, these are the "Top 5 Safest States for 2025".

1. Vermont

2. Massachusetts

3. New Hampshire

4. Maine

5. Utah

Ambulance Lights Unsplash Via Isaac N. loading...

Louisiana Named Least Safest State in American 2025

Now, let's talk about how Louisiana wound up in last place on this new list.

Louisiana continues to struggle with high crime rates. In 2024, Louisiana reported a violent crime rate of 6.29 incidents per 1,000 residents, surpassing the national average. Aggravated assaults accounted for 83.9% of these crimes, with robberies at 7.6%, rapes at 6.5%, and murders at 2.1% according to usafacts.com.

READ MORE: The 7 Most Violent Louisiana Cities for 2025

Least Safest States In America wallethub.com loading...

Above are the 5 least safest states in America. As you can see, Louisiana is dead last.

Here's what the ranking number mean, comparing Louisiana to America:

Total Score - 36.20

Personal & Residential Safety Rank - 38th

Financial Safety Rank - 50th

Road Safety Rank - 36th

Workplace Safety Rank - 36th

Not shown above is Louisiana's Emergency Preparedness Rank in which we came in at 49th.

Read more about how we wound up with the unfortunate title of the least safe state in America over at wallethub.com.