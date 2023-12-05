Louisiana Lands 3 on Most Dangerous Small Cities in America

Of the "10 Most Dangerous Small Cities in America" for 2023, Louisiana unfortunately has three cities on the list.

Google Maps/Google Streetview Google Maps/Google Streetview loading...

Most Dangerous Cities in America 2023

Year after year, New Orleans, Louisiana routinely shows up at number one or at least in the top 3 of America's most dangerous cities.

However, you crunch the numbers around Louisiana's smaller towns and cities, you start to see a much more disturbing picture when it comes to crime and violence.

What makes a city dangerous?

Obviously, cities with high crime rates are going to be dangerous, so the better question to ask is why certain cities have higher crime rates than others.

Several factors contribute to making a city dangerous, and it's often a complex interplay of social, economic, and environmental factors.

Shooting Crime Unsplash via Maxim Hopman loading...

High rates of violent crime, such as homicides, assaults, and robberies, contribute significantly to a city's reputation for danger.

Cities with high levels of poverty and economic inequality may experience higher rates of crime.

The presence of drugs and drug trafficking also contributes to high crime rates.

Other factors found in cities with high crime rates are things like corruption in law enforcement, a lack of law enforcement, poor infrastructure and city planning, a lack of quality education, substance abuse, and mental health issues.

Police crime scene Brian Jackson loading...

Louisiana's Most Dangerous Small Cities 2023

Out of "The 10 Most Dangerous Small Cities in America" compiled by roadsnacks.net, 6 of the 10 are in the South.

Three of the 10 are right here in Louisiana.

From roadsnacks.net -

"We wanted to get the facts straight and dug into the FBI crime data using Saturday Night Science to identify the most dangerous small towns with populations over 5,000 and under 50,000.

That left us with 2,625 places in the U.S. to measure."

So, out the 2,625 small cities and towns measured, Louisiana has three.

Police Vehicle Photo courtesy of Michael Fortsch-y5lav9iec_g-unsplash-4 loading...

"The 10 Most Dangerous Small Cities in America" via roadsnacks.net -

1. Fife, WA

2. Lumberton, NC

3. Alexandria, LA

4. Globe, AZ

5. Gadsden, AL

6. Opelousas, LA

7. Wadesboro, NC

8. Myrtle Beach, SC

9. West Monroe, LA

10. Orangeburg, SC

Below are the crime statistics on Alexandria, Opelousas, and West Monroe.

Alexandria

Population: 45,736

Crime Per Capita: 0.0899

Violent Crime Per Capita: 0.0184

Property Crime Per Capita: 0.0715

Murders: 21

Opelousas

Population: 15,884

Crime Per Capita: 0.082

Violent Crime Per Capita: 0.0183

Property Crime Per Capita: 0.0637

Murders: 5

West Monroe

Population: 13,103

Crime Per Capita: 0.0793

Violent Crime Per Capita: 0.018

Property Crime Per Capita: 0.0613

Murders: 2

Read more at roadsnacks.net.