LSU Tiger, New Iberia Native Kayshon Boutte To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury

As the LSU Tigers football team looks to find some semblance of positivity in their rough start to the season, they will be without a top offensive threat as Kayshon Boutte is out for the season with an ankle injury. The New Iberia native was leading the SEC in receiving touchdowns before a fourth-quarter catch against Kentucky led to the season-ending injury.

Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

We wish Boutte the best in his recovery, as he certainly has a pathway to being a star on Sundays in the NFL. That path just got a bit more rocky, but all great players have had to face their fair share of adversity. It is now time for Boutte to overcome his own challenge.