LSU Baseball Adds Transfer Pitcher/Catcher Paul Skenes from Air Force

The LSU baseball program has landed yet another top transfer as former Air Force catcher and pitcher Paul Skenes will be heading to Baton Rouge.

And yes, you read that correctly -- he catches and pitches.

As a sophomore this past season with the Falcons, Skenes was 10-3 with a 2.73 ERA over 85.2 innings, allowing 70 hits, while striking out 96.

Offensively, he was equally impressive. In 51 games at catcher and DH, Skenes batted .314 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI.

For his good work in 2022, Skenes garnered the following postseason awards:

National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association First Team All-American

Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American

John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year

Skenes is the fifth transfer to join the Tigers program this offseason. He joins pitchers Thatcher Hurd (UCLA) and Christian Little (Vanderbilt).

The Tigers also added Tommy White from North Carolina State and Vanderbilt's Carter Young.

LSU also recently got word that outfielder Gavin Dugas will be returning to the program in 2023, to go along with an extremely impressive incoming freshman class. Plus, the Tigers have returners like Dylan Crews, Tre Morgan, Josh Pearson, and Ty Floyd.

“It’s about assessing needs and where we’re trying to go as a program. I think we have a very good solid nucleus of returning players from a really successful team,” LSU head coach Jay Johnson said. “I don’t wanna lose sight of the fact the guys we had won 40 games and improved in the SEC standings by five spots. We like the foundation of the team starting there.”