LSU Falls to Wake Forest in a Defensive Battle

The Tigers got a dominant 12-strikeout performance from Paul Skenes in their opening game of the College World Series to move to the winner’s bracket. Their opponent was the number one-ranked Demon Deacons of Wake Forest who held off Stanford in the game to advance to the winner’s bracket. The Tigers would have to get through Wake Forest’s ace in Hurtle if they wished to advance to the semi-finals. The stage was set for a battle between the nation's only teams ranked number one in the 2023 season, here is how it all went down.

Ty Floyd and Tigers got off to a hot start against a great Wake batting order as the Deacons went scoreless through the first five innings. Floyd fanned 10 batters through the first five and was able to get help from his offense. Tommy Tanks started the party with a two-out RBI double to make it a 1-0 game. Morgan followed it up with an RBI-Triple to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.

Ty Floyd ran into some trouble in the bottom of the 6th as he walked three straight batters to load the bases with zero outs. Hurd would relieve Floyd but Wake would go on to get two crucial hits to tie the game at 2 a piece. Wake Forest broke the tie in the bottom of the 8th with an RBI single to go up 3-2.

That was all Wake Forest needed to get the victory and secure their spot in the semi-finals. The Tigers fall to 1-1 in the MCWS and will have to fight their way through the loser's bracket. The Tigers are back in action against the Volunteers tomorrow night at 7 PM.

Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints Top 10 LSU Tigers Drafted by the New Orleans Saints