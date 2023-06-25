Here’s the Amazing Reason Why LSU Baseball Fans are Thanking Cade Beloso’s Fiancée

Behind every great man is a great woman, and LSU baseball fans are definitely giving Cade Beloso's fiancée her flowers as the Tigers are rolling at the College World Series.

LSU fans are expressing their gratitude to Cade Beloso's amazing fiancée, Caroline Silvio, for shuffling their wedding plans and giving him the chance to revel in an unforgettable LSU baseball season. The Tigers' slugger has captured the hearts of fans with his incredible performances on the field, and his fiancée is now at the center of the joyous appreciation for her role in the Tigers' success.

This season, as the Tigers charged into the championship series for the first time since 2017, the fans turned up the volume to eleven. Between the nail-biters and the Jell-O shots is Cade Beloso, the designated hitter extraordinaire, whose batting mastery has made him the latest Tigers fan favorite.

As I said earlier, behind every great baseball player, there's often a supportive partner, and Beloso's fiancée, Caroline Silvio, deserves a standing ovation. She pulled off a wedding-planning curveball, moving their big date to accommodate Beloso's diamond dreams. Originally set to coincide with the peak of LSU's baseball season, their wedding was rescheduled to ensure Beloso could fully immerse himself in his game on the field.

Beloso's contributions to the College World Series have been nothing short of legendary. With a batting average of .400, six RBIs, and two jaw-dropping homers in just six games, he's been knocking it out of the park when it counts the most. His first clutch home run against Wake Forest saved the Tigers from elimination, while his second blast in the 11th inning against Florida sent LSU fans into an absolute frenzy.

The journey hasn't been an easy one for Beloso and his family. From a pandemic-shortened sophomore season to a devastating knee injury moments before the 2022 opener, they've faced their fair share of challenges. But Beloso's fighting spirit and determination have carried him through the toughest of times. And, of course, having Caroline by his side has been an invaluable source of strength and support.

The LSU fans, known for their rowdy spirit and Louisiana energy, have been nothing short of appreciative of Beloso and Silvio's sacrifice. They've taken to social media with a flurry of messages, expressing their heartfelt thanks and admiration for Caroline's incredible understanding and selflessness.

A group of fans have also been working to track down their wedding registry.

Memes, gifs, and endless hashtags celebrating the power couple have taken over the LSU online community, leaving no doubt that they are true fan favorites.

As the championship series showdown continues, LSU fans are rallying together, fully aware of the sacrifices made by Beloso and his fiancée. They'll be screaming their lungs out, waving their foam fingers, and continuing to break Jell-O shot records at Rocco's to show their love and appreciation. Win or lose, the LSU faithful are forever grateful to Caroline Silvio for rescheduling the wedding, allowing Beloso to make history on the baseball diamond.

The LSU baseball season of 2023 will forever be etched in the memories of fans as a time of joy, unity, and an epic wedding shuffle that made dreams come true.

But, the Tigers are not done yet. Time to finish strong.