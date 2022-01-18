New coach Jay Johnson will enter his first season as head coach of the LSU Tigers ranked in the top 10 of multiple top 25 polls.

D1Baseball released their preseason rankings today, with the Tigers coming in at #8.

LSU is one of five SEC teams ranked in the top 10, and one of seven ranked in the top 25.

The top 10 looks like this.

Texas comes in the top spot at #1, followed by Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Stanford, Oklahoma State, LSU, Flordia, and NC State.

With returning LSU standouts like Gavin Dugas, Jacob Berry, Dylan Crews, and Tre’ Morgan, the expectations in Baton Rouge are big in 2022.

The #8 ranking isn't as high as LSU is in other notable tops 25 polls.

The Tigers are preseason #3 in Collegiate Baseball newspaper poll and #4 in Perfect Game’s poll.

LSU will open the 2022 campaign on Friday, February 18th when they host Maine for a three-game weekend series.

