Report: LSU to Name Jay Johnson Head Baseball Coach

The LSU Tigers have apparently decided on their 26th head baseball coach in program history.

Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball reported on Thursday afternoon that LSU will hire Jay Johnson, who just completed his sixth year as the head coach at Arizona, as the man who will replace Paul Mainieri.

The 44-year old Johnson guided Arizona to an overall record of 45-18 in 2021, including a trip to the College World Series.

In six seasons at Arizona, Johnson accumulated an overall mark of 208-114, including two trips to the College World Series (2016, 2021).

Prior to his stint at Arizona, Johnson served as head coach at Nevada, compiling a record of 72-42 over two seasons.

A native of Oroville, California, Johnson was named the Mountain West Conference Coach of the Year in 2015, as well as the Pac-12 Coach of the Year in 2021.

Johnson replaces Mainieri, who announced late last month that he was retiring at the end of the season.

The 63-year old Mainieri, who took over as head coach of LSU prior to the 2007 season, guided the Tigers to a national championship in 2009.

Mainieri, whose collegiate career spanned 39 seasons, also guided LSU to four SEC titles and six SEC Tournament crowns.