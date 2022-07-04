Lafayette Police Department Investigating after Body is Found

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department were called out to the intersection of Gilman Road and Railroad Street Monday after a body was found.

Sergeant Robin Green says they are trying to determine all the details surrounding what happened.

She says they are investigating the death as suspicious. They were called out to the 300 block of Gilman Road at around 3:20 Monday morning to find 37-year-old Christopher Smith of Baton Rouge dead at the location.

What caused this man's death has yet to be determined, but Sergeant Green says Smith's body has been turned over to the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office for an autopsy.

Green is asking if anyone has information about what happened to contact authorities. You can call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477).

