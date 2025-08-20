(KPEL News) - A terrible scene unfolded on a Louisiana roadway Monday afternoon that led to the death of a teenager in a crash.

What Is Known About The Crash?

According to the Louisiana State Police, the fatal crash happened on Louisiana Highway 114 at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, August 18.

Master Trooper Casey Wallace says, according to the preliminary investigation, a 16-year-old juvenile male was driving down Louisiana Highway 114 west of Louisiana Highway 1185.

Investigators are still working to determine why the teenager lost control of the vehicle, but they say that when that happened, the car ran off the roadway.

It slammed into several trees.

What Other Information Is Known From The Preliminary Investigation?

The 16-year-old driver was wearing a seat belt. This teen was taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.

There was a 16-year-old in the passenger's seat. This teen was wearing a seat belt. He sustained fatal injuries when the crash happened.

The young passenger was from Bunkie.

Officials say, as is standard in a case involving a fatality, blood samples were taken for routine toxicology testing at a lab.

The investigation into this crash continues.

Louisiana State Police Officials Share These Reminders With All Drivers

Make sure you never let anything distract you from driving.

If you are driving, then you must not be impaired by any substance.

Inattentive driving is the leading cause of crashes in Louisiana.

All drivers in any vehicle must be buckled up.

Obey all traffic laws.

