Missing 5-year-old Dies in Accidental Drowning at Lafayette Hotel

A missing 5-year-old child was found dead late Monday night at a Lafayette hotel.

According to Lafayette Police, officers responded to a hotel in the 200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road around 10:50 p.m. after a child was reported missing. A report from KATC states that police searched the property and eventually located the child in the hotel swimming pool.

The 5-year-old child was dead.

No arrests were made and the cause of death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

An investigation is still ongoing and we will provide any updates when they are made available by Lafayette Police.

