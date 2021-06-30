You May Have Seen the American Flag Waving Above I-10 East Today

If you were traveling I-10 East today, you may have seen two Entergy trucks, buckets raised with an American flag suspended between the two buckets. The I-10 salute to an Entergy lineman, had drivers slowing down on I-10, many in tears.

Cayce Seal, an Entergy lineman from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was electrocuted while working in New Orleans a week ago. Seal was hospitalized but passed away Saturday.

Entergy New Orleans draped the American Flag from an I-10 overpass today in conjunction with a huge gathering in honor of Cayce Seal in Waveland, Mississippi.

Hundreds and hundreds of Entergy power trucks passed one after the other at the corner of Nicholson and Highway 90 in Waveland, Mississippi where family members and friends of Cayce were gathered to pay tribute to the beloved lineman.

This is what our small town does. We support each other. We just want the family to know that everyone on this route, that's going to be following Cayce with our eyes or in the cars, have him in our hearts today. -Family friend Karen Lacher in an interview with WLOX Today, we raised our buckets with the American Flag and joined many others in Hancock County to welcome home one of our own. While we are deeply saddened by the loss of a beloved coworker and friend, let's remember what his family says: Live like Cayce - be kind, humble, forgiving and more than anything, cherish those you love. -Entergy New Orleans

Visitation for Cayce Seal will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland Thursday with a burial to follow.

Tribute to Cayce Seal