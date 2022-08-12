You Could Get $150 Off Your Next Entergy Bill — Here’s How

Exorbitant power bills have been the unfortunate trend all summer long for Louisiana families. One of the most scrutinized energy companies has been Entergy, but they're trying to do something about this dilemma.

Entergy Louisiana has partnered with Louisiana United Way to offer qualifying residential customers bill payment assistance on a first-come, first-served basis.

The help will come in the form of a one-time $150 bill credit. The money has become available as part of $10 million in shareholder donations, with $4.4 million being allocated to United Ways for the benefit of Entergy's Louisiana customers.

To qualify, customers must be Entergy electric customers and have a total household income not exceeding 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four.

Instructions on how to apply will be available on Entergy's website starting on Monday, August 15. Entergy said the application process will launch on Wednesday, August 17. Customers can find application information at entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help.

Customers applying for the $150 assistance plan through the United Way should have the following documents:

Photo ID (driver's license or state-issued ID, passport)

One of the following income options for each income earner age 18 or older: First page of 2021 tax return(s) 2021 W2(s) Last paystub(s) Social Security Administration 1099 or 1042S form(s)



In addition to this bill credit, Entergy said they are taking several measures to help their residential customers, including:

Making a supplemental donation of approximately $354,000 to The Power Care which helps low-income older adults and customers with disabilities.

Providing $370,000 in grants to local nonprofits throughout Louisiana.

Waiving late payment fees for eligible residential customers. (To be eligible for the late fee credits, customers will need to verify their household income being less than $40,000. The process for customers to verify is being finalized.)

Waiving credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

Crediting back convenience fees for payments made to third-party vendors through November to residential customers' accounts.

Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.