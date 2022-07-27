Entergy Waiving Some Fees to Help Customers With High Bills

Entergy has been one of the most scrutinized power companies in Louisiana over the last several weeks. Customers have been complaining about their high bills and extensive surcharges attached.

There may be a bit of relief on the way.

Entergy announced yesterday that they have implemented a series of measures to help their residential customers through the high usage summer months.

Below is a list of the things they have put in place to help ease the pain of higher energy bills:

Committing $10 million in shareholder donations applied to all Entergy utilities for bill payment assistance programs for residential customers, including The Power to Care fund.

Waiving late payment fees for eligible residential customers.

Waiving credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.

Entergy did not specify, however, which customers would be eligible for late payment forgiveness.

“We understand the economic challenges our customers and communities are currently facing,” said David Ellis, chief customer officer for Entergy. “We also recognize we’re responsible for something greater than just powering homes and businesses every day. After all, we’ve been members of our community for more than 100 years. We are doing more to help our customers through these challenging economic times.”

Entergy went on to say that additional customer assistance solutions are being explored, along with "enhanced investments in energy efficiency, resilience, reliability, and continuous improvement initiatives to provide ongoing benefits to our customers."

To learn more about Entergy's programs and services to help residential customers, visit entergy.com/billimpacts.