(Mamou, LA) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office continue investigating a fire at a home in Mamou that happened on January 3, in which the structure was completely destroyed by the flames.

What Authorities Know about An Arson Case in Mamou

According to the Department of Public Safety Assistant Secretary Bryan Adams, they have an arrest in the case, as they say this home was deliberately set on fire.

On January 3, firefighters from the Mamou Fire Department received a report of a house fire in the 1100 block of Railroad Avenue and went directly to the scene to fight the blaze.

Arson Suspected in Mamou House Fire; What Condition Was the Home Left In?

When Mamou firefighters arrived on the scene at around 3:00 p.m., they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Turkey Creek Man Arrested for Arson in Mamou House Fire

Officials continued the investigation and say they have developed 35-year-old Daniel Fontenot of Turkey Creek as a suspect in the case.

On Tuesday, February 17, Fontenot was arrested and booked into jail on the following charges:

One count of Simple Arson

One count of Simple Burglary

Louisiana State Fire Marshal Tip Line about Fires

If you have any information on a suspicious fire, you can share that information anonymously with the Office of the State Fire Marshal by visiting lasfm.org. Look for the "Arson Fires" icon and click on it to report the information.

