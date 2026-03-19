(KPEL News) - Neighbors in one Iberia Parish neighborhood were shocked to learn that officials with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office were investigating a homicide they say happened on Tuesday, March 17.

What Happened with the Shooting on Ponderosa Drive in Iberia Parish

Investigators were called out to the 5000 block of Ponderosa Drive after reports came in that shots had been fired in that area.

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When Iberia deputies arrived on the scene, officials with the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office say a deceased male was found at the scene at around 9:00 p.m.

Rebecca Melancon, the Public Information Officer, says officials have not yet released details on the man's identity.

Neighbor Says They Were Shocked by the Iberia Parish Shooting

Kevin Veriese, a neighbor who lives next door, told our news partners at KATC he watched as police tape was set up and deputies continued to work at the crime scene, saying he was surprised this happened.

Veriese told them,

It's a secure community, I mean everybody knows one another, something like that takes place, it’s big news around here, because it’s not common, it doesn’t happen very often, but when it does happen, it shocks the community.

READ MORE: BODY FOUND IN ACADIA PARISH BAYOU IDENTIFIED AS NEW IBERIA WOMAN

Melancon says that anyone who might have information about the situation is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-369-3711. Anyone wanting to give information anonymously can submit a tip through the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office app.

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