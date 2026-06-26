(Lafayette, LA) - An early morning crash on Marteau Road claimed the life of a 51-year-old man, and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office reports they have arrested a 21-year-old Youngsville man in the fatal hit-and-run.

Lafayette Sheriff's Office Identifies Person They Believe Is Responsible for a Fatal Hit-and-Run

According to officials, deputies arrested Brett Brignac on a charge of Hit-and-Run. LPSO spokesperson Valerie Ponseti says patrol deputies from the Sheriff's Office teamed up with their Crash Reconstruction Team members, the Real Time Crime Center Agents, and Intelligence Agents to find the suspect's vehicle.

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Lafayette Sheriff's Office Identifies Man Killed in Hit-and-Run in Youngsville

Following the identification of the vehicle, officials say they developed Brignac as their suspect, who they believe was responsible for the death of Charles Kountz II.

READ MORE: CARENCRO MAN STRUCK AND KILLED WHILE RIDING ON AN ELECTRIC SCOOTER

Deputies booked Brignac into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of Felony Hit-and-Run.

Ponseti says the case remains under investigation.

The fatal incident happened on Marteau Road near Whispering Meadows Road, which is near Youngsville. The fatality happened at around 3 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.