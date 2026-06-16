Carencro Person Struck and Killed While Riding an Electric Scooter
(Carencro) - Louisiana State Police troopers say a crash between a vehicle and an electric scooter led to the death of 32-year-old Rene Vargas of Carencro. A tip helped investigators identify the driver they believe is involved in the Hit-and-Run.
Louisiana State Police troopers were called out to the Interstate 49 Service Road Sunday night after a collision happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.
Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police says that while the electric scooter was traveling on the I-49 Service Road near Turf Road, a vehicle was following him, and for reasons still unknown, the vehicle struck the scooter.
Rene Vargas was severely injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Lavergane says a standard toxicology sample was taken and will be analyzed at a lab.
As the investigation proceeded, Lavergane says 20-year-old Malachi Thibodeaux of Grand Coteau was identified as the man responsible for the hit-and-run that killed Vargas.
After Thibodeaux was located, he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charge:
- Hit-and-Run Resulting in Death
Louisiana law has requirements for those operating electric low-speed scooters, and they are as follows:
- Electric scooters must have brakes and proper lighting.
- All electric scooter drivers may operate only on highways with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or below.
- All drivers must obey traffic laws.
- Helmets are recommended for all operators and are mandated for anyone 17 and under.
Officials say their investigation is ongoing.
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Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher