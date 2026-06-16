(Carencro) - Louisiana State Police troopers say a crash between a vehicle and an electric scooter led to the death of 32-year-old Rene Vargas of Carencro. A tip helped investigators identify the driver they believe is involved in the Hit-and-Run.

Louisiana State Police troopers were called out to the Interstate 49 Service Road Sunday night after a collision happened at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

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Monique Lavergne with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police says that while the electric scooter was traveling on the I-49 Service Road near Turf Road, a vehicle was following him, and for reasons still unknown, the vehicle struck the scooter.

Rene Vargas was severely injured and pronounced dead at the scene. Lavergane says a standard toxicology sample was taken and will be analyzed at a lab.

As the investigation proceeded, Lavergane says 20-year-old Malachi Thibodeaux of Grand Coteau was identified as the man responsible for the hit-and-run that killed Vargas.

After Thibodeaux was located, he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on the following charge:

Hit-and-Run Resulting in Death

Louisiana law has requirements for those operating electric low-speed scooters, and they are as follows:

Electric scooters must have brakes and proper lighting.

All electric scooter drivers may operate only on highways with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or below.

All drivers must obey traffic laws.

Helmets are recommended for all operators and are mandated for anyone 17 and under.

Officials say their investigation is ongoing.