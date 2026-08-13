(KPEL News) - Two people were killed while traveling on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 169 in Ascension Parish.

Fatal I-10 Crash Began With Ford Truck and Nissan Altima

Louisiana State Police Trooper Shelby Mayfield with the Public Affairs section said a truck struck the back of a sedan on I-10 while both were eastbound in the left lane on I-10.

When one vehicle struck the rear of the other while both were driving in the eastbound left lane, it set off a chain reaction.

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Fatal Louisiana Chain Reaction Crash Involved Four Vehicles

Investigators know that the driver of the Ford struck the back of the Nissan Altima, but they don't know what caused it. When the Nissan was hit, it struck a third vehicle, which then struck the back of a GMC Yukon.

Two people, the driver of the Nissan and a passenger in that car, were taken to an area hospital, but both of them died from injuries from the crash.

The driver of the Ford Truck and the GMC Yukon were not injured. The driver of the third vehicle received moderate injuries and is being treated at a hospital.

Two Prairieville People Died in I-10 Crash

The two people killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Alyssia Stewart and 37-year-old Dusharne Stewart of Prairieville.

All the individuals in all four vehicles were buckled up. Multiple samples were taken for routine toxicology testing, as impairment is not known at this time.

State Police officials say the investigation is ongoing and that charges are pending following its conclusion.

Louisiana State Police Reminders for Driving

Distracted driving remains the leading contributor to crashes, so stay alert at all times.

Never follow too closely behind another vehicle while traveling.

Adjust your speed based on driving conditions.